BRIEF-Diana Shipping announces addendum to time charter contract for M/V Sideris GS with Rio Tinto

June 7 (Reuters) - Diana Shipping Inc

* Diana Shipping Inc. Announces an addendum to the time charter contract for m/v sideris gs with rio tinto

* Diana Shipping- ‍employment extension of sideris gs anticipated to generate about $5.07 million of gross revenue for minimum scheduled period of time charter​

* Diana Shipping inc - ‍new gross charter rate is us$13,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties​

* Diana Shipping inc - ‍new charter period is expected to commence on june 20, 2017​

* Diana Shipping - to increase time charter rate of present time charter contract for 1 of capesize dry bulk vessels for period of minimum 13 months to maximum 17 months