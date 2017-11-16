FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for M/V Naias with Phaethon
#Regulatory News
November 16, 2017 / 2:09 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for M/V Naias with Phaethon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Diana Shipping Inc-

* Diana Shipping Inc. announces time charter contract for M/V Naias with Phaethon

* Diana Shipping Inc - M/V Naias​ ‍charter is expected to commence on November 24, 2017

* Diana Shipping - ‍gross charter rate is US$10,000 per day, minus 5% commission paid to third parties, for about fifteen months to max eighteen months​

* Diana Shipping Inc - ‍employment of contract is anticipated to generate about $4.35 million of gross revenue for minimum scheduled period of time charter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
