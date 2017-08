June 23 (Reuters) - DIASORIN SPA:

* TO COLLABORATE WITH TECAN IN NEW PLATFORM DEVELOPMENT

* UNDER COLLABORATION DIASORIN WILL MAKE USE OF TECAN'S FLUENT LABORATORY AUTOMATION SOLUTION AS ITS NUCLEIC ACID EXTRACTION PLATFORM Source text: reut.rs/2sI1hzF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)