Oct 2 (Reuters) - DIC ASSET AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: DIC ASSET AG STARTS ITS SIXTH OPEN-ENDED SPECIAL AIF

* ‍INVESTMENT VOLUME OF C. EUR 250 MILLION TARGETED​

* ‍NEW FUND, NAMED “RETAIL BALANCE I”, INVESTS IN CORE AND CORE-PLUS RETAIL REAL ESTATE IN GERMAN METRO REGIONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)