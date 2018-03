March 7 (Reuters) - DIC ASSET AG:

* SUCCESSFULLY TAPPED ITS 2017 CORPORATE BOND BY EUR 50 MILLION TO EUR 180 MILLION

* ISSUE PRICE WAS SET AT 102 PERCENT, UPPER END OF TARGETED MARKETING RANGE

* ISSUE AND SETTLEMENT DATE IS EXPECTED TO BE 14 MARCH 2018