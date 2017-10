Oct 16 (Reuters) - Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Dicerna files clinical trial application for DCR-PHXC, the company’s most advanced GalXC™ product candidate, for phase 1 study in primary hyperoxaluria (ph)

* Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍company expects to initiate clinical dosing in Q1 2018​

* Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍company plans to submit additional CTAS in other European countries later this year​