FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dick's Sporting Goods says Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30
Sections
Featured
Hariri says to return to Lebanon in next two days: Twitter
Middle East
Hariri says to return to Lebanon in next two days: Twitter
Tillerson to press Myanmar army chief to halt violence
Myanmar crisis
Tillerson to press Myanmar army chief to halt violence
Lead poisoning lurks in scores of New York neighbourhoods
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Lead poisoning lurks in scores of New York neighbourhoods
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 14, 2017 / 1:20 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Dick's Sporting Goods says Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc

* Dick’s Sporting Goods reports third quarter results

* Reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.30

* sees FY ended Feb. 3, 2018 GAAP earnings per diluted share of $2.95 to $3.07 ‍​

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30

* Q3 earnings per share $0.35

* Q3 sales $1.94 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.89 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍raises its full year 2017 guidance and now expects earnings per diluted share of $2.95 to $3.07​

* Says now expects non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $2.92 to $3.04 for 2017​

* Says ‍provides preliminary 2018 outlook​

* Says ‍expect earnings per diluted share to decline by as much as 20 percent in 2018​

* Says ‍in 2017, co anticipates capital expenditures to be about $400 million on a net basis and about $515 million on gross basis​

* Says ‍expects to open 43 new Dick’s Sporting Goods stores and relocate seven Dick’s Sporting Goods stores in 2017​

* Says sees 2017 consolidated same store sales to be approximately flat to low single-digit decline on a 52 week to 52 week comparative basis​

* Says ‍consolidated same store sales for Q3 decreased 0.9%​

* Says sees FY ended Feb. 3, 2018 adjusted earnings per share $2.92 to $3.04‍​

* FY earnings per share view $2.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY earnings per share view $2.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.