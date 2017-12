Dec 13 (Reuters) - Diebold Nixdorf Inc:

* DIEBOLD NIXDORF CEO ANDY MATTES STEPS DOWN; CHRISTOPHER CHAPMAN AND JUERGEN WUNRAM TO LEAD OFFICE OF CEO ON INTERIM BASIS

* COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2017 GUIDANCE

* DIEBOLD NIXDORF - HAS CREATED SEARCH COMMITTEE, RETAINED EXECUTIVE SEARCH FIRM HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES TO BEGIN PROCESS TO FIND CEO

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.10, REVENUE VIEW $4.60 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S