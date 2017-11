BRIEF-D'Ieteren and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice enter discussions regarding partnership investment in Belron

Nov 19 (Reuters) - D‘Ieteren SA:

* ‍D‘IETEREN AND CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE ENTER EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS REGARDING PARTNERSHIP INVESTMENT IN BELRON​

* D‘IETEREN SA - ‍ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS UNDER WHICH DUBILIER & RICE​-MANAGED FUNDS WOULD ACQUIRE A 40% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN BELRON GROUP

* ‍UNDER PROPOSED AGREEMENT, D‘IETEREN AND MANAGEMENT WOULD RETAIN REMAINING 60% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN COMPANY​

* D‘IETEREN - ‍PROPOSED TRANSACTION WOULD VALUE BELRON AT EUR 3 BILLION (ENTERPRISE VALUE) WHICH TRANSLATES INTO AN EQUITY VALUE OF ABOUT EUR 1,550 MILLION​

* ‍PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO AN INFORMATION AND CONSULTATION PROCESS WITH BELRON‘S FRENCH WORKERS COUNCIL​

* ‍PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS ALSO SUBJECT TO APPROVAL OF RELEVANT REGULATORY AND COMPETITION AUTHORITIES​