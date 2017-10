Sept 28 (Reuters) - Differ Group Holding Co Ltd

* Entrusted loan agreements were entered into among Differ Dai, lending bank and customers

* Differ Dai has entrusted lending bank with RMB375 million for purpose of lending the same to customers for 12 months

* Entrusted loan secured by pledge of equity rights from shareholders of customers at fair value of about RMB555.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)