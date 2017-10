Oct 23 (Reuters) - Digi International Inc:

* DIGI INTERNATIONAL ACQUIRES TEMPALERT

* DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC - DEAL FOR ‍$45 MILLION​

* DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍IT HAS ACQUIRED TEMPALERT, A PROVIDER OF AUTOMATED, REAL-TIME TEMPERATURE MONITORING AND TASK MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: