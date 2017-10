Sept 15 (Reuters) - DIGIA OYJ:

* ‍DUE TO DELIVERY CHALLENGES OF SOME PROJECTS, COMPANY IS LOWERING ITS PROFITABILITY FORECAST FOR YEAR 2017​

* ‍EXPECTS ITS OPERATING RESULT TO DECLINE COMPARED TO 2016.​

* ‍NET SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO ACCELERATE IN 2017​

* ‍COMPANY EXPECTS ITS OPERATING RESULT TO DECLINE COMPARED TO 2016​

* PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED ‍OPERATING PROFIT IN 2017 TO REMAIN APPROXIMATELY ON A PAR WITH PREVIOUS YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)