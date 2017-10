Aug 11 (Reuters) - DIGIA OYJ:

* Q2 OPERATING PROFIT EUR ‍1.4​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 NET SALES EUR 24.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DIGIA‘S GUIDANCE FOR 2017 REMAINS UNCHANGED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)