DIGIA OYJ

* Q3 NET SALES EUR ‍20.9​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 OPERATING LOSS EUR ‍0.7​ MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 1.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS ‍BOOKED A ONE-OFF LOSS PROVISION FOR Q3, DUE TO WHICH POSTED A LOSS FOR QUARTER​

* ‍NET SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO ACCELERATE IN 2017 (2016: NET SALES UP 6.8%)​

* ‍NET SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO ACCELERATE IN 2017 (2016: NET SALES UP 6.8%)​

* ‍EXPECTS ITS OPERATING RESULT TO DECLINE COMPARED TO 2016 (2016: EUR 5.4 MILLION)​