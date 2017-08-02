FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Digicert to acquire Symantec's website security, related PKI solutions
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Digicert to acquire Symantec's website security, related PKI solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Symantec Corp

* Digicert to acquire Symantec’s website security and related PKI solutions

* Symantec Corp says under terms of agreement, Symantec will receive approximately $950 million in upfront cash proceeds

* Symantec Corp - ‍transaction, which has been unanimously approved by Symantec board of directors, is expected to be completed in Q3 of fiscal 2018​

* Symantec Corp- ‍Symantec will receive approximately a 30 percent stake in common stock equity of Digicert business at closing of transaction​

* Symantec Corp says transaction has been unanimously approved by Symantec board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.