Jan 23 (Reuters) - Digi.Com Bhd:

* EXPECTS FLAT TO LOW SINGLE DIGIT DECLINE‍​ IN SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018

* QTRLY REVENUE 1.64 BILLION RGT ‍​

* ‍QTRLY NET PROFIT 360.1 MILLION RGT

* LAST YEAR QTRLY NET PROFIT 374.6 MILLION RGT; LAST YEAR QTRLY REVENUE 1.67 BILLION RGT ‍​

* EXPECTS TO DELIVER CAPEX BETWEEN 10% - 12% OF SERVICE REVENUE FOR FY2018

* DECLARED FOURTH INTERIM TAX EXEMPT (SINGLE-TIER) DIVIDEND OF 4.6 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE Source: bit.ly/2mZ6fWm Further company coverage: