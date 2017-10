Oct 17 (Reuters) - Digi.Com Bhd-

* Qtrly net profit ‍384.6 million rgt

* Qtrly revenue 1.57 billion rgt‍​

* Year ago qtrly net profit 438.4 million rgt , year ago qtrly revenue 1.62 billion rgt

* Declared 3rd interim dividend of 4.9 sen per share

* Sees FY17 ebitda margin around 2016 level‍​

* Sees FY17 service revenue growth at low-mid single digit decline ‍ ​

* Sees FY17 capex to service revenue ratio at 11 percent to 13 percent