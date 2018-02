Feb 16 (Reuters) - Digimatic Group Ltd:

* IVAN ONG RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR

* ‍CHUNG PIT LEE HAS ALSO CONFIRMED HER RESIGNATION AS CFO​

* ‍ADRIAN LIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS ACTING CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​