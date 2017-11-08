FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Digital Ally exploring strategic alternatives
#Regulatory News
November 8, 2017 / 12:15 PM / in 15 hours

BRIEF-Digital Ally exploring strategic alternatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Digital Ally Inc:

* Digital Ally exploring strategic alternatives

* ‍Company has recently received several unsolicited inquiries from parties involving a variety of alternatives​

* ‍Unsolicited inquiries include full sale of company, partial sale of its law enforcement or commercial divisions, among others​

* Has recently entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with VieVU, LLC regarding company’s patented VuLink product line​

* Board of directors and management engaged Roth to ensure that company and its shareholders consider all reasonable alternatives​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

