BRIEF-Digital Ally Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.39
#Regulatory News
November 14, 2017 / 10:21 PM / in 10 hours

BRIEF-Digital Ally Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.39

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Digital Ally Inc:

* Digital Ally, Inc. Announces 2017 third quarter operating results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.39

* Q3 revenue fell 31 percent to $3.0 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.56

* Digital Ally Inc says “‍we were disappointed with our Q3 2017 revenues​”

* Digital Ally-deliveries with AMR were placed on hold after 2 catastrophic accidents involving loss of life in vehicles equipped with co’s DVM-250‘s​

* Digital Ally Inc - ‍AMR alleged that DVM-250 units in the involved vehicles failed to record accidents​

* Digital Ally - ‍met with AMR representatives in Q3 to discuss accidents and performance of co’s equipment including plan to re-start contract deliveries​

* Digital Ally Inc - ‍proposed to AMR that it update and upgrade its existing equipment and resume deliveries under contract​

* Digital Ally Inc - ‍AMR has yet to approve co’s proposal to update and upgrade its existing equipment and resume deliveries under contract​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
