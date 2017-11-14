BRIEF-Digital Ally Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.39

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Digital Ally Inc:
* Digital Ally, Inc. Announces 2017 third quarter operating results
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.39
* Q3 revenue fell 31 percent to $3.0 million
* Q3 loss per share $0.56
* Digital Ally Inc says “we were disappointed with our Q3 2017 revenues”
* Digital Ally-deliveries with AMR were placed on hold after 2 catastrophic accidents involving loss of life in vehicles equipped with co’s DVM-250‘s
* Digital Ally Inc - AMR alleged that DVM-250 units in the involved vehicles failed to record accidents
* Digital Ally - met with AMR representatives in Q3 to discuss accidents and performance of co’s equipment including plan to re-start contract deliveries
* Digital Ally Inc - proposed to AMR that it update and upgrade its existing equipment and resume deliveries under contract
* Digital Ally Inc - AMR has yet to approve co's proposal to update and upgrade its existing equipment and resume deliveries under contract