Sept 18 (Reuters) - DIGITAL BROS SPA:

* ‍UNIT 505 GAMES HAS ENTERED PARTNERSHIP WITH LIMBIC ENTERTAINMENT

* ‍UNIT HAS ACQUIRED WORLDWIDE PUBLISHING AND MARKETING RIGHTS TO LIMBIC ENTERTAINMENT‘S NEXT TITLE​

* ‍LIMBIC ENTERTAINMENT‘S NEXT TITLE IS AN UNANNOUNCED ONLINE SURVIVAL SANDBOX GAME​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)