BRIEF-Digital Power announces formation of Coolisys Technologies Inc
#Regulatory News
August 4, 2017 / 11:17 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Digital Power announces formation of Coolisys Technologies Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Digital Power Corp

* Digital Power Corporation issues end of month investor update

* Announced formation of Coolisys Technologies Inc, a newly-formed technology-centric holding company

* Digital Power Corp - ‍company’s subsidiaries of digital power limited and microphase corporation will be realigned as subsidiaries of Coolisys​

* Digital Power Corp - ‍stated that since June 30, it has been able to maintain its customer order backlog at $65 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

