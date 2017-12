Dec 7 (Reuters) - Digital Power Corp:

* ORATION RAISES 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE 50% FROM PRIOR ESTIMATE

* ‍ANTICIPATES GROSS REVENUE FOR YEAR 2018 MAY INCREASE FROM ROUGHLY $25 MILLION TO BETWEEN $36 MILLION -$38 MILLION, ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS​

* ‍COMPANY AFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE OF $4.2 MILLION -$4.9 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2017​