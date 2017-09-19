FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Digital Power Corporation announces corporate restructure
September 19, 2017 / 10:31 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Digital Power Corporation announces corporate restructure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Digital Power Corp

* Digital Power Corporation announces corporate restructure

* Digital Power Corp - ‍subsequent to restructuring, company intends to keep its stock symbol and continue trading on NYSE American stock exchange​

* Digital Power Corp - ‍in conjunction with corporate restructuring, company will change its name from Digital Power Corporation to DPW Holdings, Inc​

* Digital Power - ‍ under restructuring, company will continue development of a service textile treatment system through investments in MTIX’s parent​

* Digital Power-under restructuring,among others, co to continue to develop, manufacture and market power system solutions through Coolisys technologies

* Digital Power Corp - ‍company does not anticipate gross revenues to be material for next 24-36 months​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

