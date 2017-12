Dec 13 (Reuters) - Digital Power Corp:

* DIGITAL POWER CORPORATION CREATES CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING DIVISION

* DIGITAL POWER CORP SAYS HAS LAUNCHED A NEW BUSINESS DIVISION DEDICATED TO MINING OF CRYPTOCURRENCIES

* DIGITAL POWER CORP - ‍ENTERED MANAGEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH IMG NETWORKS TO ESTABLISH DIGITAL MINING FARMS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)