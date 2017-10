BRIEF-Digital Power expects gross revenue to exceed $3 mln for quarter ended Sept 30

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Digital Power Corp

* Digital Power Corp - gross revenues for quarter ended september 30, 2017 for Digital Power Corp. And its subsidiaries will exceed $3 million

* Digital Power Corp - projects it will record approximately $3 million in deferred revenue for q4 of 2017

* Digital Power Corp - estimates gross revenues for quarter ending december 31, 2017 between $4.2 million to $4.9 million

* Digital Power Corp - estimates gross revenues for year ending december 31, 2018 between $23.5 million to 25.0 million

* Digital Power Corp - forecasts for q3 and q4 of 2017 do not fully include anticipated revenues from mtix, ltd. $50 million purchase order