October 23, 2017 / 1:23 PM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Digital Realty and Mitsubishi Corp announce joint venture in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Corp

* Digital Realty and Mitsubishi Corporation announce joint venture in Japan

* Digital Realty Trust Inc - ‍Has entered into a 50/50 joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation to provide data centre solutions in Japan​

* Digital Realty Trust Inc - ‍Joint venture will operate under name MC Digital Realty​

* Digital Realty - ‍Mitsubishi will contribute 2 data centre facilities in Tokyo, while co will contribute data centre development project in Osaka​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
