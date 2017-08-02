FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Digital Realty Trust commences offering of senior notes and preferred stock
#Financials
August 2, 2017 / 1:25 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Digital Realty Trust commences offering of senior notes and preferred stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Digital Realty Trust Inc

* Digital Realty commences offering of senior notes and preferred stock

* Digital Realty Trust Inc - Digital Realty Trust LP has commenced an offering of two series of senior notes due 2023 and 2027

* Digital Realty Trust Inc - notes will be senior unsecured obligations of operating partnership

* Digital Realty Trust-also commenced offering of shares of series J cumulative redeemable preferred stock with a liquidation preference of $25.00/share

* Digital Realty Trust - intends to use net proceeds to fund portion of repayment, redemption and/or discharge of debt of Dupont Fabros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

