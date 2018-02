Feb 7 (Reuters) - Digital Turbine Inc:

* DIGITAL TURBINE REPORTS FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 71 PERCENT TO $38 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $123 MILLION

* “DECEMBER QUARTER WAS A BREAKTHROUGH QUARTER FOR DIGITAL TURBINE IN MANY WAYS”

* COMPANY EXPECTS NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $2.4 MILLION FOR FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018

* COMPANY FURTHER EXPECTS TO GENERATE POSITIVE NON-GAAP FREE CASH FLOW FOR FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018