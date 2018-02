Feb 21 (Reuters) - DIGITALIST GROUP OYJ:

* REG-DIGITALIST GROUP PLC STRUCTURES ITS FINANCING

* AGREED WITH ITS MAIN OWNER TREMOKO OY AB THAT ADDITIONAL DEBT FINANCING WILL BE INCREASED FROM EUR 2.5 MILLION TO EUR 3.0 MILLION

* ADDITIONAL DEBT FINANCING WILL FALL DUE ON 31 DECEMBER 2019