Feb 22 (Reuters) - DIGNITANA AB:

* Q4 NET SALES SEK ‍​ 6.5 MILLION VERSUS SEK 4.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 PRE-TAX LOSS SEK 13.1 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 11.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSE THAT NO DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID FOR 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)