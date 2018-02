Feb 7 (Reuters) - Dilip Buildcon Ltd:

* DILIP BUILDCON LTD - CO HAS INCORPORATED NEW SPV NAMED AS ‘DBL CHANDIKHOLE BHADRAK HIGHWAYS PRIVATE LIMITED’

* DILIP BUILDCON LTD - SPV INCORPORATED TO UNDERTAKE ROAD PROJECT IN ODISHA