Aug 10 (Reuters) - Dillard's Inc

* Dillard’s Inc amends and extends senior unsecured revolving credit facility

* Dillard's Inc - ‍A $200 million expansion option remains in place and pricing is unchanged​

* Dillard's Inc - ‍Has amended and extended into a new $800 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility consistent with company's liquidity needs​

* Dillard's Inc - New maturity date of facility is August 9, 2022​