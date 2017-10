Sept 18 (Reuters) - Dimension Therapeutics Inc

* DIMENSION CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM ULTRAGENYX

* ‍BOARD WILL CAREFULLY REVIEW AND CONSIDER ULTRAGENYX PROPOSAL​

* ‍DIMENSION‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS NOT CHANGED ITS RECOMMENDATION IN SUPPORT OF MERGER WITH REGENXBIO​

* ‍MTS HEALTH PARTNERS L.P. IS SERVING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO DIMENSION​