Sept 19 (Reuters) - Dimension Therapeutics Inc

* Dimension Therapeutics - ‍Dimension board determines proposal from Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical could reasonably be expected to lead to “superior proposal”​

* Dimension Therapeutics -‍co’s board has not determined ultragenyx’s proposal in fact constitutes superior proposal under existing deal with Regenxbio​

* Dimension Therapeutics Inc - board has not changed its recommendation in support of merger with Regenxbio​