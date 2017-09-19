FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News
September 19, 2017 / 12:41 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Dimension Therapeutics says co's board determined proposal from Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical could reasonably be expected to lead to "superior proposal"​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Dimension Therapeutics Inc

* Dimension Therapeutics - ‍Dimension board determines proposal from Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical could reasonably be expected to lead to “superior proposal”​

* Dimension Therapeutics -‍co’s board has not determined ultragenyx’s proposal in fact constitutes superior proposal under existing deal with Regenxbio​

* Dimension Therapeutics Inc - board has not changed its recommendation in support of merger with Regenxbio​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

