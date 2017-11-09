BRIEF-Dineequity Reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $24.98

Nov 9 (Reuters) - DineEquity Inc
* DineEquity, Inc. reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.91
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $24.98
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* DineEquity Inc - IHOP’s domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales declined 3.2% for q3 of 2017
* DineEquity Inc - Applebee’s domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales declined 7.7% for Q3 of 2017
* DineEquity Inc - Revised FY 2017 expectations for cash flows provided by operating activities to range between $64 million and $74 million
* DineEquity Inc qtrly total revenues $144.7 million versus $156 million
* DineEquity Inc - Reiterates FY 2017 expectations for capital expenditures to be approximately $14 million
* DineEquity Inc - Revised expectations for IHOP closures to range between 25 and 30 restaurants for fiscal 2017
* DineEquity Inc - Revised expectations for franchise segment profit to be between $297 million and $303 million for fiscal 2017
* DineEquity sees FY 2017 Applebee’s domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales performance to range between negative 5.5% and negative 6.5%
* DineEquity Inc sees FY 2017 IHOP’s domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales performance to range between negative 1.0% and negative 3.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: