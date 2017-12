Dec 18 (Reuters) - Dingyi Group Investment Ltd:

* APPLICATION HAS BEEN MADE BY CO FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES ON STOCK EXCHANGE FROM 1:00 P.M. ON 18 DEC 2017

* ENTERS AGREEMENT TO REVISE PLACING PRICE FROM HK$0.44 TO HK$0.443 PER PLACING SHARE FOR PLACEMENT OF 1.07 BILLION NEW SHARES