BRIEF-Diplomat Completes Acquisition Of LDI Integrated Pharmacy Services

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Diplomat Pharmacy Inc:

* DIPLOMAT COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF LDI INTEGRATED PHARMACY SERVICES, SECURES NEW CREDIT FACILITIES

* DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC - ENTERED INTO NEW $800 MILLION SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES

* DIPLOMAT PHARMACY - $800 MILLION FINANCING COMPRISED OF $250 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, $150 MILLION TERM LOAN A FACILITY, $400 MILLION TERM LOAN B FACILITY

* DIPLOMAT PHARMACY - PROCEEDS OF DEBT FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FINANCE LDI DEAL, REFINANCE DIPLOMAT'S CURRENT INDEBTEDNESS, AMONG OTHERS