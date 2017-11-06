FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 6, 2017 / 9:32 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Diplomat Pharmacy announces 3rd quarter financial results

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Diplomat Pharmacy Inc

* Diplomat announces 3rd quarter financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 revenue $1.125 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.16 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.82 to $0.87

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.15 to $0.20

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $4.4 billion to $4.6 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $4.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc - ‍resolved arbitration with CVS and have transitioned from a PSAO contract to a direct contract with CVS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

