BRIEF-Diplomat Pharmacy Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Diplomat Pharmacy Inc

* Diplomat announces 2nd quarter financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.71 to $0.79

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.15 to $0.23

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $4.3 billion to $4.6 billion

* Q2 revenue $1.126 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.14 billion

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $4.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S