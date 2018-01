BRIEF-Diplomat Reaffirms 2017 Guidance And Provides Preliminary 2018 Outlook

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Diplomat Pharmacy Inc:

* DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC - ‍JEFF PARK, HAS BEEN APPOINTED INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​

* DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC - PHIL HAGERMAN TO CONTINUE SERVICE ON BOARD AND BECOME CHAIRMAN EMERITUS

* DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC - BOARD HAS APPOINTED BEN WOLIN, INDEPENDENT LEAD DIRECTOR, AS CHAIRMAN OF DIPLOMAT BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* DIPLOMAT INITIATES CEO TRANSITION; REAFFIRMS 2017 GUIDANCE AND PROVIDES PRELIMINARY 2018 OUTLOOK

* DIPLOMAT PHARMACY - ‍PARK‘S APPOINTMENT FOLLOWS RETIREMENT OF PHIL HAGERMAN

* DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC - IN 2018, DIPLOMAT PRELIMINARILY EXPECTS REVENUE IN RANGE OF $5.3 TO $5.6 BILLION