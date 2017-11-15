FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Diplomat to acquire LDI Integrated Pharmacy Services
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Long-persecuted Ahmadis fear becoming election scapegoat
Pakistan
Long-persecuted Ahmadis fear becoming election scapegoat
Q&A: Too much nonsense in Bollywood, says Rohit Shetty
BOLLYWOOD
Q&A: Too much nonsense in Bollywood, says Rohit Shetty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 15, 2017 / 9:22 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Diplomat to acquire LDI Integrated Pharmacy Services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Diplomat Pharmacy Inc

* Diplomat to acquire LDI Integrated Pharmacy Services

* Diplomat to acquire LDI Integrated Pharmacy Services

* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc - ‍will pay LDI $515 million cash and approximately $80 million in diplomat common stock​

* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc - ‍LDI is expected to generate approximately $388 million in revenue and $41 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2017​

* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc - ‍cash portion of acquisition is expected to be funded by diplomat’s new $795 million senior secured credit facility​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.