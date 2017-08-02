FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dirtt Environmental Solutions reports Q2 loss per share c$0.03
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 9:40 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Dirtt Environmental Solutions reports Q2 loss per share c$0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd

* Dirtt announces Q2 revenue growth and value increase on major contract

* Q2 loss per share c$0.03

* Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd qtrly ‍revenue increased by $8.8 million, or 14.3% over q2 2016, to $70.0 million​

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.00, revenue view c$75.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dirtt environmental solutions ltd - ‍as of july 2, scope of multi-location project contract has grown to include 66 locations, valued at us$32.7 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

