July 3 (Reuters) - DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd :

* DIRTT environmental solutions ltd - ‍Clinton G. Mcnair, who was appointed as DIRTT's chief financial officer on June 1, 2017, is no longer with company​

* DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd - ‍scott Jenkins, will serve as interim CFO until a successor is named

* DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd - ‍company will immediately begin an executive search for a new CFO​