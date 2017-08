June 21 (Reuters) - DIOS FASTIGHETER AB

* DIÖS FASTIGHETER ACQUIRES A COMMERCIAL PROPERTY IN UMEÅ

* UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF ACQUISITION AMOUNT TO SEK 200 MILLION.

* CHANGE OF POSSESSION WILL BE AUGUST 15TH.

* RESULTS WILL BE REPORTED IN Q3 OF 2017.

* TOTAL OF FULL YEAR RENTAL INCOME IS SEK 8 MILLION.