BRIEF-Discovery Air Inc. Announces Credit Update

Discovery Air Inc:

* DISCOVERY AIR INC. ANNOUNCES CREDIT UPDATE

* DISCOVERY AIR INC - EXTENDED ITS OPERATING CREDIT FACILITY WITH CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE FOR A TERM ENDING JANUARY 31, 2018

* DISCOVERY AIR INC - SUBSIDIARY, AIR TINDI LTD. HAS ENTERED INTO A SUBORDINATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CLAIRVEST GROUP INC. AND ITS AFFILIATES

* DISCOVERY AIR -UNIT‘S SUBORDINATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING SUBORDINATED CREDIT FACILITY IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UP TO $8 MILLION

* DISCOVERY AIR- AMENDED, RESTATED BOTH OF AIRCRAFT LOAN AGREEMENTS WITH ECN AVIATION TO PROVIDE FOR REPAYMENT OF AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING $5 MILLION