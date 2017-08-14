FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 hours ago
BRIEF-Discovery Communications Inc says on August 11, 2017 its unit entered into amendment No. 1 to amended and restated credit agreement
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
North Korea holds off on Guam missile plan
WORLD
North Korea holds off on Guam missile plan
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
CRICKET
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
India celebrates Independence Day
India at 70
India celebrates Independence Day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 14, 2017 / 9:49 PM / 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Discovery Communications Inc says on August 11, 2017 its unit entered into amendment No. 1 to amended and restated credit agreement

2 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc:

* Discovery Communications Inc says on august 11, 2017 its unit entered into amendment no. 1 to amended and restated credit agreement

* Discovery Communications Inc - ‍ pursuant to amendment, maturity date was extended to August 11, 2022​

* Discovery Communications Inc says pursuant to amendment aggregate revolving commitments under agreement were increased from $2.0 billion to $2.5 billion

* Discovery Communications Inc - ‍ on August 11, 2017, Discovery and DCL entered into a credit agreement with Goldman Sachs Bank USA​

* Discovery Communications - pursuant to amendment certain lenders to issue EURO-denominated swing line loans up to an aggregate sublimit of $150 million

* Discovery Communications- term loan agreement provides for total term loan commitments of $1.0 billion in a 3-year tranche and $1.0 billion in 5-year tranche

* Discovery Communications - proceeds of term loan facility will be used to pay a portion of cash consideration in connection with Scripps Acquisition Source text: (bit.ly/2hZTZFN) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.