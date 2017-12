BRIEF-Discovery Communications Increases stake In Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN)

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc:

* DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INCREASES OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK (OWN)

* DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS - COMPLETED AGREEMENT WITH OPRAH WINFREY’S HARPO INC TO INCREASE OWNERSHIP STAKE IN OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK JV

* DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS - CO PAID $70 MILLION TO ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL 24.5 PERCENT STAKE IN OWN FROM HARPO, AFTER CONSIDERING NET DEBT AT THE OWN

* DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS - DEAL INCREASES CO‘S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE OWN TO OVER 70 PERCENT

* DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS - WINFREY’S HARPO TO RETAIN SIGNIFICANT MINORITY INTEREST IN THE OWN AND WINFREY TO CONTINUE AS CEO

* DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS - WINFREY'S EXCLUSIVITY COMMITMENT TO THE OWN HAS EXTENDED THROUGH 2025