Dec 18 (Reuters) - Discovery Metals Corp:

* DISCOVERY METALS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW CFO AND CHANGE IN FISCAL YEAR-END

* DISCOVERY METALS CORP - APPOINTS ANDREAS L‘ABBÉ AS NEW CFO EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* DISCOVERY METALS - OREST ZAJCEW HAS RESIGNED AS CFO BUT WILL REMAIN AS CORPORATE SECRETARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: