Feb 20 (Reuters) - Discovery Ltd:

* ‍HY NORMALISED PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS UP 19% TO R4 059 MILLION​

* HY NORMALISED HEADLINE EARNINGS INCREASED BY 30% TO R2 829 MILLION​

* ‍HY DILUTED HEPS 425.8 CENTS PER SHARE​

* ‍DECLARED INTERIM GROSS CASH DIVIDEND OF 518.15068 CENTS PER B PREFERENCE SHARE FOR PERIOD 1 JULY 2017 TO 31 DECEMBER 2017​